Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress: Delhi's Leadership Under Fire

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticizes AAP and Congress for allegedly corrupt practices in Delhi, claiming the parties have betrayed the city. He accuses Congress of colluding with AAP and questions their absence in the capital's political scene. Assembly elections are set for February, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:04 IST
In a forceful critique, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur accused both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of betraying the citizens of Delhi. He alleged that both parties have looted the city during their tenures, leading to significant fiscal losses.

He questioned the absence of prominent Congress figures from Delhi's political landscape, suggesting a possible alignment between Congress and AAP. Thakur queried, "Why are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi not taking a stand in Delhi?"

Thakur also targeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing his demand for enhanced security and suggesting a discrepancy between his political beginnings and current status. The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with results to follow on February 8, as 699 candidates contend for 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

