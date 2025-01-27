Left Menu

Intelligence Trust Issues: Trump's Picks Under Scrutiny

As the US shares intelligence to aid Ukraine, Trump's appointments of Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel raise concerns. Both have connections that worry lawmakers and officials. Trump's past actions and alliances with foreign leaders stir fear about the future of US intelligence sharing and NATO relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:10 IST
As tensions rose with Russia poised on Ukraine's doorstep nearly three years ago, the United States took decisive action by declassifying and sharing intelligence. This move intended to support Kyiv prompted some of the US' allies to arm Ukraine and move defenses out of Russian strike range.

However, the security landscape may change significantly under President Trump's administration, who openly criticized intelligence agencies and seemingly jeopardizes classified information's sanctity. His intelligence appointees, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, face scrutiny with accusations of pro-Russian propaganda and plans that could alter intelligence-sharing dynamics.

Trust remains crucial in intelligence exchanges, particularly with allies like the UK. Lawmakers worry about the Trump administration's potential to erode this trust, vital for countering global terror threats and geopolitical adversities. Despite heightened NATO defense efforts, the alliance's future hangs in a delicate balance.

