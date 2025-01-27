Political Tensions Flare Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Punjab

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, tension rises with BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla launching a verbal assault on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the recent vandalization of a BR Ambedkar statue in Punjab, under AAP's governance. Poonawalla labeled them as 'anti-Constitution' and 'anti-Ambedkar'.

Poonawalla criticized members of the AAP, Samajwadi Party, and the INDI alliance, accusing them of failing to uphold constitutional values. He underscored that the recent destructive act against Ambedkar's statue signifies an anti-Scheduled Caste, anti-Constitution, and anti-Ambedkar sentiment within the AAP, questioning their commitment to promises made during Punjab's Assembly elections.

Poonawalla's comments come amidst the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, praising it as a nod to constitutional principles and women's empowerment, while he claimed opposing parties stand against these values. The Ambedkar statue's defacement has spurred widespread outrage, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann vowing harsh penalties for those involved, reinforcing efforts to preserve Punjab's unity and brotherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)