Lukashenko's Reign Continues: Controversial Election Sparks International Outcry

In a move that has sparked significant international outcry, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his lengthy grip on power following an election condemned as fraudulent by both the opposition and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission proclaimed Lukashenko the victor with nearly 87 percent of the vote, ignoring accusations of deceit and suppression of political freedom from his adversaries.

The EU swiftly dismissed the election as illegitimate, signaling potential sanctions, as Lukashenko continues to leverage Moscow's support, having previously permitted Russian military activities within Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)