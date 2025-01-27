Left Menu

Lukashenko's Reign Continues: Controversial Election Sparks International Outcry

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko secured another term in an election dismissed by the opposition and EU as a sham. His regime, marked by crackdowns and ties with Russia, remains under scrutiny. The 2020 protests and ongoing dissent highlight the authoritarian nature of his extended leadership.

Minsk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:26 IST
Lukashenko
  • Belarus

In a move that has sparked significant international outcry, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his lengthy grip on power following an election condemned as fraudulent by both the opposition and the European Union.

The Central Election Commission proclaimed Lukashenko the victor with nearly 87 percent of the vote, ignoring accusations of deceit and suppression of political freedom from his adversaries.

The EU swiftly dismissed the election as illegitimate, signaling potential sanctions, as Lukashenko continues to leverage Moscow's support, having previously permitted Russian military activities within Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

