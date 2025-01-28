Shiv Sena Maintains Neutral Stance in Delhi Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has opted for neutrality in the Delhi assembly elections, choosing not to campaign for the Congress or the AAP, as announced by MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Raut emphasized that, although both Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc and allies of Shiv Sena (UBT), the party is maintaining a neutral position. Thackeray will not participate in any campaigning for the elections scheduled for February 5.

As AAP, BJP, and Congress brace for a triangular electoral battle, the Samajwadi Party and TMC have thrown their support behind AAP, while the Shiv Sena led by Ekanth Shinde extends backing to BJP, highlighting ideological rifts within the Shiv Sena faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)