Left Menu

Shiv Sena Maintains Neutral Stance in Delhi Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided not to campaign for Congress or AAP in the Delhi assembly polls. Despite being part of the INDIA bloc, Shiv Sena (UBT) remains neutral. The political contest sees AAP backed by Samajwadi Party and TMC, while Shiv Sena supports BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:56 IST
Shiv Sena Maintains Neutral Stance in Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has opted for neutrality in the Delhi assembly elections, choosing not to campaign for the Congress or the AAP, as announced by MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

Raut emphasized that, although both Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc and allies of Shiv Sena (UBT), the party is maintaining a neutral position. Thackeray will not participate in any campaigning for the elections scheduled for February 5.

As AAP, BJP, and Congress brace for a triangular electoral battle, the Samajwadi Party and TMC have thrown their support behind AAP, while the Shiv Sena led by Ekanth Shinde extends backing to BJP, highlighting ideological rifts within the Shiv Sena faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025