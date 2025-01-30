Controversial Vehicle Sparks Tensions Between BJP and Punjab Government: Fake Plates and Election Fears

A vehicle containing AAP pamphlets, liquor bottles, and substantial cash, registered in Punjab, was discovered near Delhi's Punjab Bhawan, prompting BJP leader RP Singh to raise allegations against the Punjab government. Singh urged the Election Commission of India to investigate the involvement of Punjab officers in the national capital.

The Delhi Police confirmed the presence of the vehicle, with 'Punjab Sarkar' on its plate, situated near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg. Upon inspection, significant cash, liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets were found. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings at New Delhi's Tilak Marg Police Station.

In response, the Punjab government clarified that the vehicle's number plate was fraudulent, denying associations with the state. It stated that the car is registered to Maj Anubhav Shivpuri, a Maharashtra resident, and emphasized discrepancies in vehicle records to debunk the allegations.

The government's statement highlighted that the lack of a High-Security Registration Plate, a mandatory feature, renders the number plate suspicious. It further assured that the apprehended vehicle is neither owned nor hired by Punjab's government. The Punjab administration insists the registration number mismatch confirms the forgery.

The incident has deepened the political rift, with accusations flying and governmental entities involved denying any links, marking a significant development as regional politics heat up ahead of upcoming elections.

