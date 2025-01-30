Left Menu

YSRCP's Stance Strengthens Before Key Budget Session

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrives in Delhi before the all-party meeting, urging focus on Andhra Pradesh's long-standing issues tied to the Reorganisation Act. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announces the upcoming Budget Session starting January 31, appealing for constructive discussions and hoping for a balanced budget presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:06 IST
YSRCP's Stance Strengthens Before Key Budget Session
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy has arrived in Delhi to participate in the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session, emphasizing the importance of addressing unresolved issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Reddy criticized previous sessions for not allocating sufficient time for these crucial matters, asserting the party's demand for more discussion time. Commenting on the Maha Kumbh stampede, Reddy described it as unfortunate and non-political.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting on January 30, seeking collaboration from opposition leaders for effective discussions. The Budget Session will commence on January 31, with hopes for a balanced budget from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025