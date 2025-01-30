YSRCP's Stance Strengthens Before Key Budget Session

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy has arrived in Delhi to participate in the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session, emphasizing the importance of addressing unresolved issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Reddy criticized previous sessions for not allocating sufficient time for these crucial matters, asserting the party's demand for more discussion time. Commenting on the Maha Kumbh stampede, Reddy described it as unfortunate and non-political.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting on January 30, seeking collaboration from opposition leaders for effective discussions. The Budget Session will commence on January 31, with hopes for a balanced budget from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)