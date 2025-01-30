YSRCP's Stance Strengthens Before Key Budget Session
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrives in Delhi before the all-party meeting, urging focus on Andhra Pradesh's long-standing issues tied to the Reorganisation Act. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announces the upcoming Budget Session starting January 31, appealing for constructive discussions and hoping for a balanced budget presentation.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy has arrived in Delhi to participate in the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session, emphasizing the importance of addressing unresolved issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
Reddy criticized previous sessions for not allocating sufficient time for these crucial matters, asserting the party's demand for more discussion time. Commenting on the Maha Kumbh stampede, Reddy described it as unfortunate and non-political.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting on January 30, seeking collaboration from opposition leaders for effective discussions. The Budget Session will commence on January 31, with hopes for a balanced budget from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurates party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in national capital.
CRPF Restructures: Parliament Security Unit Transforms into VIP Security Force
Race Against Time: Parliament Committee Races to Finalize Waqf Amendment Report
Parliament Shuts Bar Amid Drink Spiking Probe
Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Power Ministry Discusses RDSS and Vision for 2047