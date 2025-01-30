Fadnavis Defers Decision to Ajit Pawar in Munde Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has placed the decision-making responsibility on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar concerning NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who faces allegations in a murder case linked to Beed district.

Amid pressure, this deferred decision comes after Fadnavis and Munde's interaction during a cabinet meeting, emphasizing the openness of their discussions.

The case, involving the arrest of Munde's aide in relation to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, remains under extensive scrutiny, with calls for action from political consultees.

(With inputs from agencies.)