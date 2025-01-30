Left Menu

Fadnavis Defers Decision to Ajit Pawar in Munde Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has deferred the decision regarding NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. This follows allegations and arrest of an aide in a murder and extortion case. The Nationalist Congress Party continues to evaluate the situation and potential repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:54 IST
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has placed the decision-making responsibility on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar concerning NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who faces allegations in a murder case linked to Beed district.

Amid pressure, this deferred decision comes after Fadnavis and Munde's interaction during a cabinet meeting, emphasizing the openness of their discussions.

The case, involving the arrest of Munde's aide in relation to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, remains under extensive scrutiny, with calls for action from political consultees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

