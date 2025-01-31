JPC Extends Consultations: Exploring 'One Nation, One Election'

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with examining the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has announced plans to extend its timeline to incorporate broad consultations with stakeholders from diverse societal sectors. The committee, led by Chairman PP Chaudhary, held its second meeting where members were encouraged to suggest potential contributors to the discussions.

Chaudhary revealed intentions to seek a time extension from the Speaker to allow comprehensive consultations. He emphasized the importance of including students, teachers, and migrant workers in the dialogue. The committee plans to engage voices from every state, ensuring a holistic approach to gathering input.

Inside sources disclosed that the committee's consultation list spans national and regional political parties, judicial members, former election officials, economists, trade organizations, ex-civil servants, educational representatives, and more. The bill, which aligns electoral cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, faces opposition from several parties. Proponents argue it reduces costs and disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)