Pfizer Settles Lawsuit Over Fellowship Program Discrimination

Pfizer has resolved a lawsuit with a conservative group challenging its fellowship program aimed at increasing diversity, accused of discriminating against white and Asian-American applicants. Consequently, Pfizer altered its program to accept applicants regardless of race. The settlement follows a legal reversal, reigniting discussions on diversity initiatives.

In a recent legal development, Pfizer has reached a settlement with Do No Harm, a conservative advocacy group, over allegations that its fellowship program intended to enhance leadership diversity was discriminatory. The program faced criticism for allegedly excluding white and Asian-American applicants.

Papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday reported that Pfizer will cease accepting new fellows under the old criteria, which only targeted Black, Latino, and Native American individuals for leadership roles. This decision followed a lawsuit and legal reversal that challenged the program's compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws.

Despite settling the lawsuit, Pfizer maintains its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, the case has revitalized debates over diversity-related practices in companies, especially amid growing conservative opposition. Similar pressures have led other corporations like Walmart and McDonald's to reconsider their diversity strategies.

