Pfizer Settles Lawsuit Over Fellowship Program Discrimination

In a recent legal development, Pfizer has reached a settlement with Do No Harm, a conservative advocacy group, over allegations that its fellowship program intended to enhance leadership diversity was discriminatory. The program faced criticism for allegedly excluding white and Asian-American applicants.

Papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday reported that Pfizer will cease accepting new fellows under the old criteria, which only targeted Black, Latino, and Native American individuals for leadership roles. This decision followed a lawsuit and legal reversal that challenged the program's compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws.

Despite settling the lawsuit, Pfizer maintains its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. However, the case has revitalized debates over diversity-related practices in companies, especially amid growing conservative opposition. Similar pressures have led other corporations like Walmart and McDonald's to reconsider their diversity strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)