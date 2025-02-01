Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

The Pentagon is gearing up to deploy more than 1,000 active duty troops to assist President Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, according to US officials on Friday. This strategic move comes as part of efforts to tighten border security and manage detained migrants effectively.

Among the new deployments, 500 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division are destined for the southwest border, while another 500 Marines will be stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. These measures align with Trump's executive orders aimed at augmenting military presence along the border and supporting migration control operations.

The planned troop deployments are set to expand the military's role in border security, reflecting Trump's commitment to stringent immigration policies. In addition to the current 2,500 Guard and Reserve forces, the eventual number could reach up to 10,000 troops, tasked with reinforcing border barriers and aiding the Border Patrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)