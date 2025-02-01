Left Menu

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

The Pentagon plans to deploy over 1,000 additional active duty troops to support President Trump's intensified immigration crackdown. The operation includes sending soldiers to the US-Mexico border and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as part of efforts to secure borders and manage detained migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 05:52 IST
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon is gearing up to deploy more than 1,000 active duty troops to assist President Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, according to US officials on Friday. This strategic move comes as part of efforts to tighten border security and manage detained migrants effectively.

Among the new deployments, 500 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division are destined for the southwest border, while another 500 Marines will be stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. These measures align with Trump's executive orders aimed at augmenting military presence along the border and supporting migration control operations.

The planned troop deployments are set to expand the military's role in border security, reflecting Trump's commitment to stringent immigration policies. In addition to the current 2,500 Guard and Reserve forces, the eventual number could reach up to 10,000 troops, tasked with reinforcing border barriers and aiding the Border Patrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025