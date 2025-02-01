Shatrughan Sinha Lauds AAP's Role in Delhi Polls
Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha campaigns for AAP in Delhi elections, praising its leadership and strategy as beneficial for national interest. Backed by INDIA bloc allies, Sinha highlights their influence against BJP. His schedule includes multiple campaign events across Delhi constituencies.
Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha, representing the Trinamool Congress, has been assigned to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi's electoral battle. On Saturday, he praised AAP's work, asserting that backing them aligns with national interest.
Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, will participate in various campaign activities across East and South Delhi in the coming days. The AAP, bolstered by INDIA bloc allies, seeks to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the capital. Sinha lauded the leadership, including key figures like Arvind Kejriwal, for their effective strategies.
On a different note, Sinha commented positively on sections of the Union Budget, particularly praising measures in the health and shipping sectors. Meanwhile, other INDIA bloc allies like the Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena have extended their support to the AAP.
