Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Advocates Increased Defense Budget Amid India-China Tensions

Shashi Tharoor supports increasing India's defense budget to strengthen national security and deter external threats. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of robust defenses, especially after India-China tensions. Tharoor also discussed the dynamics of the INDIA alliance amid assembly polls, suggesting adaptable coalition strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:24 IST
Shashi Tharoor Advocates Increased Defense Budget Amid India-China Tensions
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed support for the Indian government's decision to allocate a significant portion of the union budget to defense. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor emphasized the necessity of a strong defense to deter potential threats, particularly in light of recent India-China border tensions.

Tharoor stated that a substantial defense budget is crucial, not as a means to provoke conflict, but to prevent other nations from perceiving India as a weak target. He underscored the need for a capable navy and raised concerns about a shortage of officers in the Indian Army, which he highlighted as a critical issue following past military engagements.

Discussing the future of the INDIA political alliance, Tharoor acknowledged the complexities of regional political dynamics. He noted that the alliance's effectiveness can vary across different states, illustrated by contrasting political partnerships in Kerala and Delhi. Tharoor remained pragmatic about future collaborations within the coalition, urging against premature conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025