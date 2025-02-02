Shashi Tharoor Advocates Increased Defense Budget Amid India-China Tensions
Shashi Tharoor supports increasing India's defense budget to strengthen national security and deter external threats. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of robust defenses, especially after India-China tensions. Tharoor also discussed the dynamics of the INDIA alliance amid assembly polls, suggesting adaptable coalition strategies.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed support for the Indian government's decision to allocate a significant portion of the union budget to defense. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor emphasized the necessity of a strong defense to deter potential threats, particularly in light of recent India-China border tensions.
Tharoor stated that a substantial defense budget is crucial, not as a means to provoke conflict, but to prevent other nations from perceiving India as a weak target. He underscored the need for a capable navy and raised concerns about a shortage of officers in the Indian Army, which he highlighted as a critical issue following past military engagements.
Discussing the future of the INDIA political alliance, Tharoor acknowledged the complexities of regional political dynamics. He noted that the alliance's effectiveness can vary across different states, illustrated by contrasting political partnerships in Kerala and Delhi. Tharoor remained pragmatic about future collaborations within the coalition, urging against premature conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
