Tragic Loss: Congress Leader's Son Found Dead in Patna

Ayaan Khan, son of Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was found dead in Patna. His body was discovered hanging at his father's official residence. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death, which remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:53 IST
Ayaan Khan
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Patna as Ayaan Khan, the son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was discovered dead on Monday. The young man's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his father's official residence, raising suspicions and questions about the circumstances of his death.

The residence, located in the Sachiwalaya area of Patna, was the scene of distress and investigation as police and officials arrived to handle the situation. The Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, who is an influential figure in the region, faces personal grief amid ongoing inquiries into the incident.

Authorities have confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, aiming to establish the exact cause of death. As the investigation proceeds, more information is awaited to shed light on this tragic and unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

