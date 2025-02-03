Trump Eyes Rare Earths from Ukraine to Secure U.S. Supply
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to secure a steady supply of rare earth minerals for the United States, expressing interest in Ukraine as a potential supplier. This comment, made at the White House, highlights the geopolitical considerations in sourcing vital materials.
President Donald Trump is looking to Ukraine to bolster the United States' supply of rare earth minerals, a strategic resource crucial for various technologies.
Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump emphasized the importance of securing these minerals for national interests.
According to Trump, Ukraine has shown willingness to collaborate in supplying these essential materials, as multiple sectors depend heavily on them.
