Trump Proposes Controversial Gazan Resettlement Plan
U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries, calling it a 'demolition site.' His plan, discussed during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggests Gazans relocate to 'nice homes' in the region, sparking widespread criticism.
This move marks a significant shift from his previous stance, as Trump expressed support for Palestinians to be resettled permanently, a suggestion previously rejected by Arab leaders. Meeting at the White House just two weeks into his second term, Trump and Netanyahu discussed the Gaza ceasefire, Iran counterstrategies, and a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.
Trump's proposal has faced backlash for its alignment with Israel's far right and opposition to former President Joe Biden's policy against mass displacement of Palestinians. Human rights advocates likened it to ethnic cleansing. Hamas condemned the proposal, while some see it as a potential source of regional chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
