Trump Proposes Controversial Gazan Resettlement Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by proposing the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries. During discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump labeled Gaza a 'demolition site' and argued that Gazans have no choice but to leave.

This move marks a significant shift from his previous stance, as Trump expressed support for Palestinians to be resettled permanently, a suggestion previously rejected by Arab leaders. Meeting at the White House just two weeks into his second term, Trump and Netanyahu discussed the Gaza ceasefire, Iran counterstrategies, and a potential Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.

Trump's proposal has faced backlash for its alignment with Israel's far right and opposition to former President Joe Biden's policy against mass displacement of Palestinians. Human rights advocates likened it to ethnic cleansing. Hamas condemned the proposal, while some see it as a potential source of regional chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)