Delhi Assembly Polls: A Predictive Battleground

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly suggest a lead for BJP over AAP, though some predict a victory for the ruling party. The Congress sees little progress. Official results will be announced on February 8. Previously, exit poll predictions for Delhi have been inaccurate, creating unpredictable election dynamics.

Exit polls released on Wednesday forecast a potential victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly elections, while anticipating minimal gains for the Congress from prior results. Divergent predictions portray a tight race with some polls favoring AAP.

The Election Commission is expected to declare the official election results after the ballots are counted on February 8. Exit polls, based on voter surveys conducted post-voting, often differ substantially from the final outcomes. In the Delhi 2020 elections, many exit polls inaccurately predicted the results.

Polls anticipating BJP's victory, like People's Pulse, suggested the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could secure between 51 to 60 seats, leaving AAP with 10-19 seats. In contrast, surveys like Wee Preside indicate a win for the AAP, projecting them to gain 46-52 seats compared to BJP's 18-23. Official results on February 8 will ultimately confirm the winner amid varying poll predictions.

