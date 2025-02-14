Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Advocates Stronger European Defense

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for Europe to bolster its own security measures, despite ongoing cooperation with the United States. He underlined the necessity for NATO to remain operational, following U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s warning against Europe over-relying on American defense support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:01 IST
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a recent statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the importance of Europe enhancing its own defense capabilities even as cooperation with the United States remains possible. Speaking with Deutschlandfunk radio, Scholz emphasized the need for Europe to take more responsibility for its security.

The comments were made ahead of an interview to be aired on Sunday, where Scholz stated that ensuring NATO's continued functionality will be challenging but critical. He stressed that Europe must do everything it can to support its security infrastructure.

Scholz's remarks follow a warning from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who cautioned Europe against making the United States overly responsible for its defense, likening it to being treated as a "sucker." The exchange underlines growing discussions about defense autonomy within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

