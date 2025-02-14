Chancellor Scholz Advocates Stronger European Defense

In a recent statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the importance of Europe enhancing its own defense capabilities even as cooperation with the United States remains possible. Speaking with Deutschlandfunk radio, Scholz emphasized the need for Europe to take more responsibility for its security.

The comments were made ahead of an interview to be aired on Sunday, where Scholz stated that ensuring NATO's continued functionality will be challenging but critical. He stressed that Europe must do everything it can to support its security infrastructure.

Scholz's remarks follow a warning from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who cautioned Europe against making the United States overly responsible for its defense, likening it to being treated as a "sucker." The exchange underlines growing discussions about defense autonomy within Europe.

