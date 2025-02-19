Denmark's Defense Surge: A Swift Response to Global Tensions

In an assertive move to bolster national security, Denmark announced an increase of 50 billion crowns in its military budget over the next two years. The decision addresses critical gaps in the nation's surface-to-air missile defense systems, as highlighted by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

The announcement follows last year's decision to allocate an additional 190 billion crowns for military spending over a decade. However, recent global uncertainties have prompted further immediate action. "Does the world look uneasy? Yes," Frederiksen declared, underscoring the pressing need for swift procurement.

This ramp-up in military investment comes in response to pressure on NATO members by the U.S., notably after Denmark's substantial contributions to Ukraine depleted its resources. With no air defenses and gaps in naval capabilities, Denmark is moving quickly, bypassing usual tender processes to secure necessary equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)