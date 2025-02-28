Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Truck Union Bribery in Punjab

A controversy has emerged involving AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who is accused of accepting money to appoint Manjit Singh Kaka as president of the Bhawanigarh Truck Union. Bharaj denies the allegations and calls for a police investigation. Kaka allegedly consumed poison after making the claims in a video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 08:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

Accusations of bribery against AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj have sparked controversy in Punjab's Sangrur district. A local man, Manjit Singh Kaka, claims that Bharaj accepted Rs 30 lakh from him but failed to appoint him as president of the Bhawanigarh Truck Union.

Kaka, who aired his allegations in a video, reportedly consumed poison and is now hospitalized. Opposition leaders are seizing the opportunity to critique Bharaj, demanding action be taken against her. The legislator, however, dismisses the allegations as politically motivated.

Bharaj asserts her non-involvement, questioning the source of the alleged payment. She has called for a comprehensive investigation and claims political adversaries are using the incident to sully her reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

