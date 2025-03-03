Rising Tensions: China's Parliament Meets Amid US Tariff Threats

The Chinese parliament is set to open amid escalating tensions between China and the US, largely fueled by President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats. These threats are poised to dominate the discussions as over 5,000 delegates from the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) gather.

With the NPC often acting as a mere rubber stamp for the Communist Party's policies, its upcoming session will focus on addressing the country's sluggish economy, military spending, and strategic concerns in the South China Sea and Taiwan. Additionally, China's volatile relations with the US concerning Russian diplomacy are under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping strives to reignite business confidence amidst domestic economic strains and intensified US geopolitical pressures, pushing for corporate collaboration to avert a further economic slide.

(With inputs from agencies.)