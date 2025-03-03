Left Menu

Karnataka's Billion-Rupee Contractor Conundrum: Chief Minister Addresses Crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has attributed the state's mounting unpaid contractor bills to improperly budgeted tenders. He denies claims of corrupt practices within the administration and emphasizes the importance of preventing bribery. Siddaramaiah remains firm on not clearing all outstanding dues and highlights the upcoming budget presentation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed concerns over rising unpaid contractor bills, pointing fingers at tenders issued without budgetary provisions. The Chief Minister insists on the need for fiscal responsibility, denying any personal involvement in corrupt practices.

The contractors' association approached Siddaramaiah, requesting clearance of half of their dues, totaling Rs 30,000 crore. The Chief Minister stated that paying the full amount is not possible given the state's financial constraints and advised the contractors against bribery, emphasizing that both the giver and the receiver of bribes are culpable.

As the Chief Minister, a crucial budget presentation looms on March 7. Siddaramaiah is set to respond to discussions on the Governor's address and plans to elaborate on the state's fiscal matters during the budget sessions scheduled throughout March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

