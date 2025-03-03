Left Menu

Tension Rises as Azmi Faces Treason Accusations for Aurangzeb Remarks

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde calls for treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi following his praise of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who tortured Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Azmi claimed India's GDP flourished under Aurangzeb and considered the conflict with Sambhaji a political battle.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded treason charges against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for his statements praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who infamously tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered Maratha king.

Azmi, representing the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra, stated that during Aurangzeb's rule, India's influence extended to Afghanistan and Burma, accounting for 24 percent of global GDP, dubbing India a 'golden sparrow' of that era. Azmi characterized the conflict between Aurangzeb and Sambhaji Maharaj as political.

An incensed Shinde condemned Azmi's remarks, emphasizing Sambhaji Maharaj's brutal torture and demanding an apology. Describing the situation as embarrassing to national icons, Shinde proposed Azmi face legal action for what he sees as treason.

(With inputs from agencies.)

