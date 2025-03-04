Karnataka Legislative Salary Hike Amidst Brewing Political Storm

The Karnataka government's decision to increase the salaries of state legislators, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is already generating political turbulence. Critics recall the lack of strong opposition when the BJP-led government implemented similar pay hikes in February 2022.

The budget session of the Karnataka Assembly commenced amidst this turmoil. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the eagerly awaited state budget would be presented on March 7. The session's preliminary days will be dedicated to the Governor's address and ensuing discussions.

Further complicating matters, the BJP organized a protest outside the assembly on Monday. Their grievances span rising electricity and milk prices, and accusations linked to the MUDA scam. Adding fuel to the fire, accusations of disrespect towards the Governor by the ruling Congress party have intensified the political atmosphere.

