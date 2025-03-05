Firestorm of Allegations: Former LA Fire Chief's Battle for Reinstatement Fails
Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristen Crowley, dismissed by Mayor Karen Bass, failed to reclaim her position following accusations related to her wildfire response. Despite criticisms around the event's handling and funding issues, the city council supported Bass, maintaining focus on rebuilding efforts and upcoming reelection policies.
Mayor Karen Bass ousted Los Angeles' first female fire chief, Kristen Crowley, amid controversy over the response to the city's worst wildfire disaster.
Crowley argued her dismissal was based on false allegations regarding firefighter deployment and her cooperation with investigative reports, citing logistical limitations due to budget cuts as reasons for her decisions during the crisis.
The city council voted 13-2 against reinstating Crowley, reflecting confidence in Bass' leadership, as the city prioritizes recovery and rebuilding efforts. The vote comes ahead of Bass' reelection campaign and amidst scrutiny over her actions during the disaster.
