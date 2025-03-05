Left Menu

Arab Leaders Endorse $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Arab leaders have endorsed an Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza, costing $53 billion, while rejecting U.S. President Trump's displacement vision. Despite approval from Hamas and objection from Israel and the U.S., the proposal focuses on avoiding Palestinian displacement and seeks funding from Gulf states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Arab leaders have unanimously backed a comprehensive $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza, formulated by Egypt, in defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East vision. The Arab plan stands in stark contrast to Trump's proposal, which has been widely criticized for its potential to displace Palestinians.

The Egyptian initiative, announced at the closing of a Cairo summit by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, received support from Palestinian authorities, including Hamas, while drawing criticism from the U.S. and Israel. Sisi expressed optimism that the plan would pave the way for peace, though significant challenges remain regarding Gaza's governance and financing of the reconstruction efforts.

Despite receiving a positive nod from Gulf states, the plan requires substantial financial backing, with countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia being crucial contributors. Meanwhile, debates continue around the role of Hamas in Gaza's future, with calls for its disarmament posing a potential roadblock to the international support needed for the ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

