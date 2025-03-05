Trump's Tumultuous Address: A Cocktail of Domestic Focus, Congressional Appeals, and Fashion Protests

In a 100-minute televised address to Congress, President Donald Trump chose to prioritize domestic policy over the foreign affairs that have largely marked his early presidency. Despite ongoing issues abroad, he focused on legislative priorities such as a hefty tax cut and border bill, all while calling for increased military funding.

The polarizing address prompted strong reactions from lawmakers, with Democrats showing dissent through fashion statements and outright protests. Tensions reached a peak when Representative Al Green interrupted Trump, only to be escorted out. Meanwhile, several female lawmakers clad in pink silently showcased their protest against Trump's agenda.

Furthermore, Trump tackled economic concerns by placing blame on his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the inflation crisis but offered few concrete solutions. He touted the involvement of figures like Elon Musk in efforts to cut federal spending, reiterating his commitment to conservative social issues with rousing support from Republican members.

(With inputs from agencies.)