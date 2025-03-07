Hungary PM Orban: financing Ukraine would "ruin Europe"

The EU cannot afford financing Ukraine's military efforts as U.S. financial aid is no longer guaranteed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday after the leaders of 26 EU countries signed a statement voicing support for Ukraine without Hungary.

Orban, an ally of President Donald Trump, who is also cultivating ties with Moscow, told state radio that his government would launch a domestic "public consultation" on Ukraine's EU accession in the coming weeks. He faces elections in early 2026.

