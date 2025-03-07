Congress Gears Up for Manipur Elections Amid BJP's Governance Struggles
Congress leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka criticized the BJP's governance in Manipur, citing the imposition of President's Rule as a failure. He affirmed Congress's readiness for upcoming elections and planned discussions in Parliament to address state issues. Ulaka emphasized that Congress is prepared, regardless of when elections occur.
Congress is mobilizing for upcoming elections in Manipur, as revealed by party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. Ulaka highlighted the imposition of President's Rule as evidence of the BJP's governance shortcomings, particularly in handling unrest and highway blockades.
Ulaka, responsible for Congress operations in Manipur, emphasized that the party's leadership is keenly observing developments in the state. His visit focused on engaging with local Congress members to prepare comprehensively for elections, ensuring strategies and narratives are in place.
Ulaka assured that Congress has prepped narratives and strategies, ready to act once elections are announced. Additionally, he confirmed that key Manipur issues would be addressed in Parliament starting March 10, marking a strategic approach by Congress in the political landscape of the state.
