Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Manipur Elections Amid BJP's Governance Struggles

Congress leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka criticized the BJP's governance in Manipur, citing the imposition of President's Rule as a failure. He affirmed Congress's readiness for upcoming elections and planned discussions in Parliament to address state issues. Ulaka emphasized that Congress is prepared, regardless of when elections occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:47 IST
Congress Gears Up for Manipur Elections Amid BJP's Governance Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress is mobilizing for upcoming elections in Manipur, as revealed by party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. Ulaka highlighted the imposition of President's Rule as evidence of the BJP's governance shortcomings, particularly in handling unrest and highway blockades.

Ulaka, responsible for Congress operations in Manipur, emphasized that the party's leadership is keenly observing developments in the state. His visit focused on engaging with local Congress members to prepare comprehensively for elections, ensuring strategies and narratives are in place.

Ulaka assured that Congress has prepped narratives and strategies, ready to act once elections are announced. Additionally, he confirmed that key Manipur issues would be addressed in Parliament starting March 10, marking a strategic approach by Congress in the political landscape of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025