Greece's Political Turmoil: Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Train Crash Outcry

Greece's centre-right government successfully withstood a no-confidence vote prompted by a tragic train crash in 2023, while public protests demanded political accountability for what has been labeled the worst rail disaster in the nation's history. The centre-left, leftist, and independent legislators accused the administration of losing its mandate.

The government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, faced criticism for allegedly evading responsibility for the crash, neglecting essential railway safety measures, and being implicated in potential cover-ups. Despite this, the government, with a majority in parliament, rebuffed all allegations of wrongdoing and remaining entrenched in power.

Public discontent was palpable, with substantial peaceful demonstrations turning tense outside parliament. As some hurled insults and others petrol bombs, police responded with teargas and detained dozens. The incident has deepened anti-government sentiments and rekindled debates over political privileges and justice in Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)