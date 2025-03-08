Left Menu

Europe Ramps up Defence Spending: A New Era for Security

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte calls for increased European defence budgets and production ramp-up by military industries to secure the continent. Emphasizing the need for more ammunition and equipment, Rutte's statements come amidst U.S. aid freeze to Ukraine and EU leaders discussing joint defence loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized the need for increased defence budgets across Europe, highlighting the necessity for enhanced production capabilities within military industries. Speaking to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Rutte pointed out the urgent need for more robust security investments to protect the continent.

In his interview, Rutte stressed the imperative to quickly escalate defence production across Europe and North America, citing years of undersupply. He underscored the necessity for diverse military equipment, including ammunition, ships, tanks, jets, satellites, and drones to ensure collective security commitments.

The context of Rutte's comments is significant, as European nations endeavor to boost defence funding amidst an uncertain geopolitical climate. This comes after the controversial decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to freeze military aid to Ukraine, casting doubts over Washington's commitment to its European allies. In response, German lawmakers are contemplating revisions to borrowing rules for defence spending, aiming to finalize key measures before the formation of a new parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

