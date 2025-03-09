Left Menu

M V Govindan Takes Charge: New Leadership at 24th CPI(M) State Conference

The CPI(M) state conference concluded with M V Govindan elected as state secretary and the formation of an 89-member state committee, including 17 newcomers. A new 17-member secretariat was also established. Govindan, from Morazha, succeeds Kodiyeri Balakrishan and has served as an MLA and minister.

Updated: 09-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:40 IST
The 24th CPI(M) state conference wrapped up on Sunday, appointing M V Govindan as the new state secretary and forming an 89-member state committee with 17 fresh faces.

The conference also announced a new 17-member state secretariat, featuring notable leaders like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and various key ministers.

M V Govindan, a seasoned politician from Morazha in the Kannur district, takes over following the resignation of Kodiyeri Balakrishan due to health concerns. Govindan has a strong political resume, having been elected as an MLA three times and holding significant ministerial roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

