Tragic Nightclub Fire Shakes Macedonian Town
A devastating fire broke out in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Local media have yet to confirm the exact numbers of those affected.
A catastrophic fire erupted in a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, leading to numerous deaths and injuries, according to local media reports on Sunday.
Authorities have not disclosed the exact number of casualties, but the incident has plunged the town into mourning.
Emergency services rushed to the scene as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.
