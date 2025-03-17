Left Menu

Trump Takes Diplomatic Lead in Ending Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to attempt ending the Ukraine war, discussing critical issues such as land and power plants. The conversation aims to potentially announce progress and work towards a peaceful resolution, as Russia still controls major parts of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump announced plans to engage in a direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This significant development was disclosed during Trump's flight from Florida to Washington on Air Force One.

The U.S. President revealed that discussions aimed at ending the war could potentially lead to an announcement by Tuesday. The talks are expected to address crucial issues, including territorial divisions and control of power plants, instigated by the Russian invasion that occurred three years ago.

Trump highlighted the complexity of the negotiations, describing them as a process of 'dividing up certain assets.' The conversation with Putin is viewed as a pivotal step in efforts to halt the hostilities and stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

