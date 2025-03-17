Left Menu

Trump-Putin Call: A Turning Point in US-Ukraine Diplomacy?

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan a pivotal discussion on Ukraine's conflict. Aiming to end the war, Trump's approach includes asset divisions and tariffs. European allies express concern over Trump's rapport with Putin and tough stance on Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump is poised for a critical conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussion, set for Tuesday, could mark a significant turning point, offering Trump a platform to further adjust American foreign policy.

During a flight from Florida to Washington, Trump shared with reporters about the upcoming call, confirmed early Monday by the Kremlin. Trump expressed hope of a potential announcement by Tuesday, citing significant work over the weekend aimed at concluding the war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the planned call but avoided revealing any specific details.

European allies are not entirely comfortable with Trump's fondness for Putin, especially in light of his critical view of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia, despite not overthrowing Ukraine initially, controls significant areas and illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions after its invasion in 2022. Among the topics expected in the discussion are land and power assets, alongside ongoing tariff strategies from Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

