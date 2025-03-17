Left Menu

Opposition Critiques Modi’s Absence in Manipur Amid Ethnic Turmoil

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur following ethnic violence, suggesting the government's approach is damaging to democracy. Amid discussions on the 2025-26 Budget for Manipur, both opposition and ruling party members debated the efficacy of the current governance in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:57 IST
Opposition Critiques Modi’s Absence in Manipur Amid Ethnic Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, opposition members voiced their concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in Manipur, a region recently plagued by ethnic violence. They argued that his lack of presence signifies a deeper democratic issue, particularly the imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

The ruling BJP defended its position, asserting that Manipur's law and order situation had substantially improved, while attributing the origins of the ethnic conflict to the prior Congress-led administration. The opposing sides clashed over the effectiveness of the so-called 'double-engine government' during discussions on the 2025-26 budget for Manipur.

Figures from the All India Trinamool Congress, Congress, and CPI (M) expressed dismay at what they described as a lackluster budget and urged for financial packages to aid Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP leaders pointed to government efforts that have reportedly ameliorated conditions for residents. Calls for a political solution and financial aid continue as the state struggles to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025