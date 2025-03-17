Opposition Critiques Modi’s Absence in Manipur Amid Ethnic Turmoil

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, opposition members voiced their concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in Manipur, a region recently plagued by ethnic violence. They argued that his lack of presence signifies a deeper democratic issue, particularly the imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

The ruling BJP defended its position, asserting that Manipur's law and order situation had substantially improved, while attributing the origins of the ethnic conflict to the prior Congress-led administration. The opposing sides clashed over the effectiveness of the so-called 'double-engine government' during discussions on the 2025-26 budget for Manipur.

Figures from the All India Trinamool Congress, Congress, and CPI (M) expressed dismay at what they described as a lackluster budget and urged for financial packages to aid Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP leaders pointed to government efforts that have reportedly ameliorated conditions for residents. Calls for a political solution and financial aid continue as the state struggles to restore peace.

