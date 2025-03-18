Left Menu

Trump Aims for Ceasefire Talks with Putin to End Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump plans talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the Ukraine war, involving potential territorial concessions by Kyiv and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Trump pushes for a ceasefire as heavy fighting continues, emphasizing the need to resolve the conflict.

Updated: 18-03-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised for crucial discussions with Russia's Vladimir Putin concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A primary focus of these talks will be the potential for a negotiated ceasefire and territorial concessions by Kyiv, including control of the strategically significant Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Ahead of their conversation, expected Tuesday morning, Trump expressed a hopeful outlook, asserting progress in formulating a peace agreement. Despite continued intense military exchanges between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Trump is advocating for a 30-day ceasefire, a proposal accepted by Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities in the Kursk region.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, the Kremlin has shown cautious optimism for resolving the three-year conflict. However, challenges persist, notably the issue of Russian-held Ukrainian territories and NATO's role in Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, discussions on the deployment of peacekeepers continue, though Moscow remains opposed until an official end to hostilities is declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

