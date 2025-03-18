Russia and Ukraine's 30-Day Energy Truce Agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal set forth by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt any attacks on energy infrastructures shared by Russia and Ukraine for 30 days. This move is aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions in the region.

The Kremlin officially announced that directives are in place for the Russian military to respect this temporary ceasefire. This agreement marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two countries, amidst a backdrop of heightened hostilities.

Observers are closely watching the situation to see if this truce could pave the way for further diplomatic progress between Moscow and Kyiv. The deal underscores the critical role energy resources play in international relations and conflict resolution.

