Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine's 30-Day Energy Truce Agreement

In a bid to ease tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a 30-day cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin announced that orders have been issued to the Russian military to implement this truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:02 IST
Russia and Ukraine's 30-Day Energy Truce Agreement
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a proposal set forth by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt any attacks on energy infrastructures shared by Russia and Ukraine for 30 days. This move is aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions in the region.

The Kremlin officially announced that directives are in place for the Russian military to respect this temporary ceasefire. This agreement marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two countries, amidst a backdrop of heightened hostilities.

Observers are closely watching the situation to see if this truce could pave the way for further diplomatic progress between Moscow and Kyiv. The deal underscores the critical role energy resources play in international relations and conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025