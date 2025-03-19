Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine and Russia

President Donald Trump initiated dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following an earlier conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The focus of these discussions was to harmonize Ukraine's and Russia's positions and lean toward a potential ceasefire.

Through a social media update, President Trump expressed his intention to align the demands and needs of both nations, aiming for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. He emphasized that progress is being made, with further details to be communicated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The dialogue with President Putin revealed an agreement to spare energy infrastructure, although a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire was not agreed upon, highlighting ongoing complexities in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)