Karnataka's Political 'Honey Trap' Scandal Sparks High-Level Inquiry
Karnataka is embroiled in allegations of 'honey trap' schemes being used for political maneuvering. State Home Minister G Parameshwara has vowed a serious investigation. Amid claims of a blackmail network, ministers and legislators demand urgent action to end these tactics. A high-level probe is initiated.
- Country:
- India
Amid allegations of 'honey trap' tactics for political gains in Karnataka, both ruling and opposition lawmakers on Thursday demanded immediate action. State Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised a high-level inquiry and emphasized on preserving the dignity of politicians.
Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna revealed to the Assembly that 48 individuals have fallen prey to these traps, with incriminating media circulated. Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi reported two failed 'honey trap' attempts on a senior minister, seeking a police investigation.
Further accusations by BJP legislators suggest the Congress government may be running a 'honey-trap factory.' Calls for action are mounting to prevent blackmailing, with several ministers urging the matter to be addressed promptly and transparently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
