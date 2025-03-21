Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry: Leading the International Olympic Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry on her election as the International Olympic Committee president, highlighting her 'unique experience.' The election sparks reactions from various global leaders, reflecting hopes for more inclusivity and possible reinstatement of Russian athletes in upcoming Olympic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:29 IST
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry following her election as president of the International Olympic Committee. Putin expressed confidence in her 'unique experience' to propel the Olympic movement forward, as reported on the Kremlin's website.

The election of Coventry elicited responses from around the world, including Moscow's aspirations to have its banned athletes reinstated following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Belarus and Ukraine likewise shared their hopes under Coventry's new leadership, focusing on unity and the fight for inclusivity in sports.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed a wish for increased 'mutual understanding' through sports, while Ukraine hopes Coventry's tenure maintains a strong stance on peace. These remarks underscore global hopes for change and progress in Olympic governance.

