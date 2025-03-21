Left Menu

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid homage to the late Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan, a former Union minister and the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away in March. Saini's visit included a meeting with Odisha's CM and receiving a filigree artwork.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to the late Union minister Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar. The tribute was made on Friday, following Pradhan's passing earlier in the week.

Accompanied by Haryana's School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Saini traveled to the city to honor the BJP stalwart, Pradhan, who was also the father of current Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During his visit, Saini met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who presented him with an exquisite silver filigree artwork. Pradhan, who served as the Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away on March 17 in Delhi at the age of 84.

