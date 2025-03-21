BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar Alleges Massive Corruption in UP Government

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging widespread corruption and criticizing state officials for misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During a press conference, Gurjar claimed officers are looting the exchequer and engaging in corrupt practices.

The situation intensified when Gurjar accused the police of tearing his clothes and interfering with local traditions through unnecessary intervention. Despite requests for permission to conduct the 'Ram Kalash Yatra,' authorities supposedly obstructed the event.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav seized upon Gurjar's claims to criticize the Yogi Adityanath administration. The controversy escalates as community members are urged to maintain peace amid rising tensions over perceived government misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)