Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Military Accused of Political Interference

In a tense political climate, Bangladesh army troops intensified street patrols in Dhaka amidst rising accusations from the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP). The NCP accuses the military of meddling in politics, namely through proposals to reinstate the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The military has not entered university campuses but maintains a heavy presence in the capital. This move comes after the NCP, purportedly supported by Professor Muhammad Yunus, staged protests to oppose what they see as military plots to influence upcoming elections.

With tensions high, NCP leaders demand an end to military interference in politics. As the political scene remains unstable, questions about the military's role and future elections continue to dominate discussions in Bangladesh.

