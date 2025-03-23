Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Military Accused of Political Interference

Army troops in Bangladesh increase their patrols as tensions escalate between the military and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP). The NCP accuses the military of political interference and vows to resist any attempt to rehabilitate the deposed Awami League. The situation underscores the fragile political landscape.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tense political climate, Bangladesh army troops intensified street patrols in Dhaka amidst rising accusations from the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP). The NCP accuses the military of meddling in politics, namely through proposals to reinstate the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The military has not entered university campuses but maintains a heavy presence in the capital. This move comes after the NCP, purportedly supported by Professor Muhammad Yunus, staged protests to oppose what they see as military plots to influence upcoming elections.

With tensions high, NCP leaders demand an end to military interference in politics. As the political scene remains unstable, questions about the military's role and future elections continue to dominate discussions in Bangladesh.

