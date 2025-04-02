Bipartisan Senate Pushes Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ukraine Tensions

A rare bipartisan alliance formed in the U.S. Senate as 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats introduced sanctions on Russia contingent on its negotiation efforts with Ukraine. This legislative push seeks to enforce accountability should Moscow refuse peace talks or undermine Ukrainian sovereignty post-agreement.

Championed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, the proposal outlines primary and secondary sanctions against Russia, aiming to curb its aggressive actions in Ukraine. "The prevailing sentiment in the Senate is crystal clear: Russia's aggression must be stopped immediately," emphasized the senators in a statement.

Although certain Republican members have cooled their support due to the influence of recent political shifts, the measure is expected to gain broad support. Its counterpart in the House of Representatives also enjoys bipartisan backing, waiting for Republican leaders to schedule a decisive vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)