Bipartisan Senate Pushes Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ukraine Tensions
The U.S. Senate has introduced bipartisan sanctions against Russia, should it fail to negotiate peace with Ukraine. The measure, led by Senators Graham and Blumenthal, would impose both primary and secondary sanctions. Amid rising tensions, the legislation aims to deter Russian aggression and support Ukraine's sovereignty.
A rare bipartisan alliance formed in the U.S. Senate as 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats introduced sanctions on Russia contingent on its negotiation efforts with Ukraine. This legislative push seeks to enforce accountability should Moscow refuse peace talks or undermine Ukrainian sovereignty post-agreement.
Championed by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, the proposal outlines primary and secondary sanctions against Russia, aiming to curb its aggressive actions in Ukraine. "The prevailing sentiment in the Senate is crystal clear: Russia's aggression must be stopped immediately," emphasized the senators in a statement.
Although certain Republican members have cooled their support due to the influence of recent political shifts, the measure is expected to gain broad support. Its counterpart in the House of Representatives also enjoys bipartisan backing, waiting for Republican leaders to schedule a decisive vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
