Left Menu

Myanmar Leader Faces Backlash at BIMSTEC Summit Amidst Quake Aftermath

Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Thailand for the BIMSTEC summit amidst criticism. This was his first international appearance outside his main allied nations since 2021. The visit comes as Myanmar copes with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, complicating its ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:29 IST
Myanmar Leader Faces Backlash at BIMSTEC Summit Amidst Quake Aftermath
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, arrived in Thailand to attend the regional BIMSTEC summit, stirring controversy and condemnation from various opponents. This marks his first international trip beyond key allies China and Russia, since taking power in 2021.

The timing of the summit coincides with Myanmar's struggle to recover from a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which has claimed over 3,000 lives. The disaster exacerbates the country's existing humanitarian crisis, affecting millions already displaced by civil conflict.

Despite objections from Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government and activist groups, the Thai government extended the invitation, highlighting the necessity to honor BIMSTEC's charter obligations. The decision, however, has sparked debates on the summit's integrity amid humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025