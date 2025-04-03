Myanmar Leader Faces Backlash at BIMSTEC Summit Amidst Quake Aftermath
Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Thailand for the BIMSTEC summit amidst criticism. This was his first international appearance outside his main allied nations since 2021. The visit comes as Myanmar copes with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, complicating its ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Myanmar's military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, arrived in Thailand to attend the regional BIMSTEC summit, stirring controversy and condemnation from various opponents. This marks his first international trip beyond key allies China and Russia, since taking power in 2021.
The timing of the summit coincides with Myanmar's struggle to recover from a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which has claimed over 3,000 lives. The disaster exacerbates the country's existing humanitarian crisis, affecting millions already displaced by civil conflict.
Despite objections from Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government and activist groups, the Thai government extended the invitation, highlighting the necessity to honor BIMSTEC's charter obligations. The decision, however, has sparked debates on the summit's integrity amid humanitarian concerns.
