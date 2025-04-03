Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Shinawatra to Boost India-Thailand Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to discuss enhancing India-Thailand relations. They focused on key sectors like defence, trade, and culture. Modi praised Shinawatra's governance experience and shared photographs from the meeting, highlighting the potential benefits of stronger bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:53 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Shinawatra to Boost India-Thailand Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Thailand's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, for discussions aimed at bolstering India-Thailand relations. The dialogue centered around crucial sectors, including defence, trade, and culture, reflecting a commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, Modi described the talks as a "delight", emphasizing Shinawatra's extensive governance experience. Modi shared images of the meeting on social media, underscoring the warm relations between India and Thailand, as well as Shinawatra's past close ties with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi's Thailand visit coincided with the sixth BIMSTEC summit, an event gathering South and Southeast Asian nations dependent on the Bay of Bengal, aimed at fostering multilateral partnerships in various sectors, including economy and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025