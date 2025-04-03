Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Shinawatra to Boost India-Thailand Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Thailand's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, for discussions aimed at bolstering India-Thailand relations. The dialogue centered around crucial sectors, including defence, trade, and culture, reflecting a commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, Modi described the talks as a "delight", emphasizing Shinawatra's extensive governance experience. Modi shared images of the meeting on social media, underscoring the warm relations between India and Thailand, as well as Shinawatra's past close ties with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi's Thailand visit coincided with the sixth BIMSTEC summit, an event gathering South and Southeast Asian nations dependent on the Bay of Bengal, aimed at fostering multilateral partnerships in various sectors, including economy and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)