Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Shinawatra to Boost India-Thailand Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to discuss enhancing India-Thailand relations. They focused on key sectors like defence, trade, and culture. Modi praised Shinawatra's governance experience and shared photographs from the meeting, highlighting the potential benefits of stronger bilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with Thailand's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, for discussions aimed at bolstering India-Thailand relations. The dialogue centered around crucial sectors, including defence, trade, and culture, reflecting a commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Following the meeting, Modi described the talks as a "delight", emphasizing Shinawatra's extensive governance experience. Modi shared images of the meeting on social media, underscoring the warm relations between India and Thailand, as well as Shinawatra's past close ties with former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Modi's Thailand visit coincided with the sixth BIMSTEC summit, an event gathering South and Southeast Asian nations dependent on the Bay of Bengal, aimed at fostering multilateral partnerships in various sectors, including economy and trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)