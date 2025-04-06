Global Trade Tensions: Countries Line Up For Talks Amid Tariff Turmoil

Amid escalating global trade tensions, more than 50 countries have expressed interest in initiating trade talks with the United States. This development follows President Donald Trump's recent imposition of sweeping tariffs, a move that has elicited fears of a global trade war and economic instability.

U.S. National Economic Council Director, Kevin Hassett, and Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, defended the administration's strategy on Sunday talk shows. Hassett emphasized that the tariffs were not intended as a leverage tool against the Federal Reserve for interest rate cuts, despite market concerns.

Trump's tariff announcement led to a significant drop in U.S. stocks, alarming investors. However, officials assert the tariffs reflect a strategic repositioning within global trade, with countries, including Taiwan, showing willingness for zero tariffs in discussions, potentially mitigating economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)