Japan's Strategic Step: Joining NATO's Ukrainian Mission

Japan has expressed interest in joining NATO's mission for Ukraine, headquartered in Germany. This significant move could further strengthen Japan's relations with the Euro-centric alliance, Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani revealed during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Tokyo.

While details are still under discussion, Japan's potential participation aligns with its longstanding military policy of non-combat roles. Nakatani emphasized the importance of deepening security cooperation with NATO, learning from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

NATO has been strengthening its connections with partners like Japan in the Indo-Pacific as tensions rise globally. Concerns about military maneuvers by China, North Korea, and Russia underscore the importance of such partnerships. The United States advocates for active NATO involvement in the region, furthering global security objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)