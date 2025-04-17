Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Stance Amid Waqf Act Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a stinging critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a hypocritical stance towards Muslims. While addressing Muslim clerics, Banerjee pointed out the contradiction of the BJP's domestic policy versus its actions in West Asia.

Banerjee also called on the INDIA bloc to maintain unity in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, expressing concerns about its far-reaching impacts. She warned, "This issue is not merely personal—today it's against you, but tomorrow it could be someone else's turn," referencing the possible introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Supreme Court has indicated it might issue interim orders to halt key sections of the contentious Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, particularly amidst rising violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is assessing the situation, with possible provisions for restriction under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)