Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Stance Amid Waqf Act Controversy
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes BJP for alleged double standards regarding Muslims, urging INDIA bloc for unity against Waqf Amendment Act. The Supreme Court mulls interim orders on contentious provisions as violence erupts in Murshidabad. The controversy could pose wider implications, with pending decisions ahead.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a stinging critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a hypocritical stance towards Muslims. While addressing Muslim clerics, Banerjee pointed out the contradiction of the BJP's domestic policy versus its actions in West Asia.
Banerjee also called on the INDIA bloc to maintain unity in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, expressing concerns about its far-reaching impacts. She warned, "This issue is not merely personal—today it's against you, but tomorrow it could be someone else's turn," referencing the possible introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The Supreme Court has indicated it might issue interim orders to halt key sections of the contentious Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, particularly amidst rising violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is assessing the situation, with possible provisions for restriction under review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Bill Aims to Empower Marginalized Muslims Amid Political Tensions
BJP's Majumdar Calls for NIA Probe into West Bengal Explosion amid Political Concerns
Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Prime Accused Arrested in Deadly West Bengal Blast Tragedy
Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years; how long do you want to mislead them: Rijiju to oppn on Waqf Bill in LS.